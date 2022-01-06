Crews battle large fire involving multiple structures in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple agencies are at the scene of a large blaze Thursday morning in the Pawleys Island community.

According to officials, the fire involved several structures on Windy Lane.

Ocean Highway has been partially blocked in the area as crews work the scene. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the blaze taken at about 6:15 a.m., adding crews have been “largely successful” in putting out the fire.

Midway Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue are at the scene.

Check back for updates.

