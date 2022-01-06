Coroner identifies suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 27-year-old man has been identified as the suspect killed in a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday in Florence, the coroner said.

Abdul Timmons was killed after a deputy-involved shooting at the Southern Pines mobile home park off Howe Springs Road in Florence County.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the sheriff’s office said the officer wasn’t hurt.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken told WMBF News the body is being autopsied this morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

WMBF News Reporter Madison Martin was at the scene Wednesday evening and saw a vehicle that appeared to have crashed into a fence.

She also spoke with someone in the area who claimed to be the suspect’s cousin but asked not to be identified.

“Maybe he was walking to the store? I just don’t know because someone just got killed recently out here,” the cousin said. “And I just don’t understand. Why, why him? What did he do?”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. No further information is available at this time.

