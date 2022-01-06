CCU reinstates COVID-19 protocols for Spring 2022 semester

SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University announced Thursday COVID-19 protocols will be reinstated for the Spring 2022 semester.

CCU’s spring semester starts Monday, Jan. 10 and will include an indoor mask mandate. CCU said the mandate applies to all individuals, regardless of vaccination status when indoors in all spaces across campus except private offices and individual residence hall rooms.

Face masks are also required on University shuttles, minibusses, and vans.

CCU released the following statement:

“We are excited to welcome our students back for classes next week! In preparation for the spring, we have been reviewing the impact of COVID considering the fast-spreading Omicron variant. We will be adjusting mitigation efforts for the spring semester as classes start on Monday, Jan. 10.”

There are limited exceptions for face masks, including dining facilities while eating, some athletics and student recreational facilities, and performing arts spaces among performers during performances. CCU said exceptions will be posted and communicated in a timely matter.

CCU said this mandate will be reviewed pending conditions in approximately 30 days. The COVID-19 Operations website (https://bit.ly/3HJhGZQ) will be updated accordingly.

Coastal Carolina University strongly encourages students to obtain a COVID-19 viral test and know their results before returning to campus for the Spring 2022 semester. CCU students who cannot obtain a test prior to their return can take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing on campus (https://bit.ly/3t1QxgM). Free testing on campus will continue throughout the semester to ensure all students, faculty, and staff have access to COVID-19 testing in an effort to reduce the risk of community spread on campus. Everyone should minimize contact with others as much as possible while awaiting test results and reduce potential exposure to COVID-19.

For those individuals who test positive, it is very important that you inform the University. Students can contact the COVID-19 Call Center by email at covid@coastal.edu to provide that information. Students are to self-isolate while waiting for a University contact tracer to contact them.

Those who receive a positive test result during winter break must complete their isolation requirements before returning to campus. In addition, those exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual and identified as a COVID-19 close contact must complete their quarantine requirements before returning to campus.

Students and families who have general questions about CCU’s COVID-19 response can contact the CCU COVID-19 Call Center at 843-349-4100 (from outside the US +1-843-349-4100). The COVID-19 Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (EST), and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. (EST).

CCU has updated the University’s quarantine and isolation procedures to align with the shortened quarantine and isolation period recently published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and adopted by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). For more information, visit the quarantine and isolation section of the COVID-19 Operations website.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.