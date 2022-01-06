Submit a Tip
Braves legend Hank Aaron moved to final resting place

Hank Aaron’s body now rests in a crypt, or some say mausoleum, near the parents of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.(CBS46)
By Iyani Hughes
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) - MLB legend “Hammer” Hank Aaron, was laid in his final resting place surrounded by former teammates, friends and family Wednesday.

It was a ceremony fit for a home run king, nearly one year after his death.

His dear friend Henrietta Antonin sang his favorite song to start the ceremony.

His widow, Billye Aaron, sat tearfully during the entombment service for her best friend and husband, who she says she will treasure forever.

COVID fears could not keep his other close friends from traveling, some across country, to say goodbye.

Hall of famer Ken Griffey Jr. said, “My dad played for the Braves, he was the first person he introduced me to. All the stories my dad would say and to finally meet him, it was like he was larger than life even then.”

Dave Winfield, former teammate and Hall of Famer, shared his sentiments, as well, saying, “He was one of the people I looked up to. I got to know him as a human being, as a person. I love that man, that’s why we came across the country to be here.”

Bud Selig, former MLB commissioner said, “He was a modest, sensible human being and he has been that way since the day that I met him. He was the best of our generation.”

Hank Aaron’s body now rests in a crypt, or some say mausoleum, near the parents of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

King was entombed there briefly before being moved to The King Center.

To date, more than 20 schools including Notre Dame, now have scholarships named in honor of the baseball icon who overcame racism and bigotry throughout his career.

Rest in power, Mr. Henry Louis Aaron.

