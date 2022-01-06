ATF offers $5K reward for info on Horry County shooting that left bystander dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) – Federal authorities are offering a reward for information on a shooting that claimed the life of an innocent bystander in Horry County.

Peter Franco, 28, of Myrtle Beach, was shot and killed while traveling home from work in the 9500 block of N. Kings Highway on Jan. 2, 2021, according to authorities.

Horry County police say they determined Franco was shot after being caught in the crossfire from two other vehicles.

The case has been cold since the incident, but the ATF on Thursday announced a $5,000 reward for information on the location, arrest, and conviction of those responsible for Franco’s murder.

All tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Horry County police at 843-915-TIPS.

