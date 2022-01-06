Submit a Tip
1 hurt after shooting in Myrtle Beach, police investigating

(Live 5/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening, according to officials.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of Grey Street and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Police said officers working in the area heard gunshots and found one person with injuries. The person hurt was taken to the hospital.

No further details were provided on their condition.

The MBPD said there is no risk to the public, but residents can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

