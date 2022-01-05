Warrants: Attempted murder suspect shot at Conway area home, drove off

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Newly-released warrants are providing new details about a shooting in the Conway area that sent one person to the hospital.

Warrants state that 24-year-old DaJuan Surrency intentionally shot a home on Dec. 19 in the 300 block of Wayside Road in the Conway area.

Officers were first called to the 200 block of Oak Street, and an incident report states that one person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound. Police later discovered that the shooting occurred on Wayside Road.

During the investigation, warrants show that “Surrency’s vehicle was identified as fleeing the scene and cell phone records obtained placed Surrency’s registered device in the area at the time of the shooting.”

Surrency was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with seven counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was released from jail after being issued a $75,000 bond.

