Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Warrants: Attempted murder suspect shot at Conway area home, drove off

DaJuan Surrency
DaJuan Surrency(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Newly-released warrants are providing new details about a shooting in the Conway area that sent one person to the hospital.

Warrants state that 24-year-old DaJuan Surrency intentionally shot a home on Dec. 19 in the 300 block of Wayside Road in the Conway area.

Officers were first called to the 200 block of Oak Street, and an incident report states that one person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound. Police later discovered that the shooting occurred on Wayside Road.

During the investigation, warrants show that “Surrency’s vehicle was identified as fleeing the scene and cell phone records obtained placed Surrency’s registered device in the area at the time of the shooting.”

Surrency was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with seven counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was released from jail after being issued a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $100,000 richer after Monday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Myrtle Beach convenience store
The crash is in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road.
Crash on Highway 17 South snarls traffic in Surfside Beach area
Robeson County Sheriff's Deputy III, Welton Locklear
Robeson County deputy passes away while assisting funeral escort
Pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program lottery opens up on Monday, Jan. 10.
Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach prepares to open pre-applications for Housing Choice Voucher lottery

Latest News

Maurice Keshawn Long
Conway police seek help finding attempted murder suspect in connection to shooting near CCU
Matthew Darby
Man arrested in Myrtle Beach for slaying former girlfriend in PA to get hearing
A crime scene
Investigation underway after armed robbery at Hartsville store
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old Gina Darlene McGehee of Charleston....
Cops: Woman bites paramedic’s groin, takes deputy’s taser after leaving family member at jail