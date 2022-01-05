Surfside Beach leaders preparing for completion of long-awaited pier by October

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach leaders say 2022 will be the “year of the pier.”

The construction project is inching closer to being completed by October, six years after the original pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew.

Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer says it’s an exciting time because the pier fits into their long-term goals.

He says the town’s 2022 vision is for Surfside Beach to be a destination area for families and it starts will getting the pier completed. Hellyer also said much progress has been made with the pier in the past year.

Hellyer also said Consensus Construction, a company contracted for the project, has worked with the engineers to do lots of value engineering. In turn, it’s helped the town to get the pier completed in a timely manner.

He says the concrete work and other construction activities are moving along fast, but there’s still much to do to ensure the pier and Surfside Beach will be on the top of any destination list.

“There’s a lot of coordination we need to do to get this together,” Hellyer said. “With our businesses on Highway 17, with the pier, with the parking we’re going to have - because we’re going to have parking issues when we get it done. We’ve got a lot of work to do and we’re looking forward to it.”

Nate Anderson, owner of the restaurant group Dining & Design, said the pier will be good for local businesses.

“We’re excited about the restaurant district being created here and with pier being finished it will help accentuate all of them,” he said.

Mayor Hellyer says transparency is another big focus for town leaders this year, with part of those plans including hosting a citizen’s workshop.

It will be held next Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Dick M. Johnson Civic Center.

Town leaders say it’s an opportunity for residents to learn more about those who serve them and how the different departments operate in Surfside Beach.

