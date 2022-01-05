Submit a Tip
SLED agents called to deputy-involved shooting Florence County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County sheriff confirmed there was a shooting involving one of his deputies on Wednesday.

Sheriff TJ Joye said there was a deputy-involved shooting at the Southern Pines mobile home park off Howe Springs Road.

Major Mike Nunn said a man was shot in the case and the officer wasn’t hurt.

The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed that it has agents currently on the way to the scene, but that is all the information available at this time.

WMBF News reporter Madison Martin is headed to the scene and will have more information on the shooting started at 4 p.m. on WMBF News.

