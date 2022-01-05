SLED agents called to deputy-involved shooting Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County sheriff confirmed there was a shooting involving one of his deputies on Wednesday.

Sheriff TJ Joye said there was a deputy-involved shooting at the Southern Pines mobile home park off Howe Springs Road.

Major Mike Nunn said a man was shot in the case and the officer wasn’t hurt.

The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed that it has agents currently on the way to the scene, but that is all the information available at this time.

