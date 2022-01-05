Second earthquake reported in Midlands Wednesday, 10th in less than 2 weeks

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Another earthquake was reported in the Midlands Wednesday, the 10th in less than two weeks.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said the latest earthquake occurred at 8:18 a.m. near Lugoff. The earthquake measured in at 1.5 magnitude and had a depth of 7 km.

Just hours earlier, an earthquake measured at 2.6 magnitude was reported outside Elgin.

With the latest earthquakes, there have now been ten earthquakes in the Midlands since Dec. 27.

