Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Second earthquake reported in Midlands Wednesday, 10th in less than 2 weeks

Another earthquake was reported in the Midlands Wednesday, the 10th in less than two weeks.
Another earthquake was reported in the Midlands Wednesday, the 10th in less than two weeks.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Another earthquake was reported in the Midlands Wednesday, the 10th in less than two weeks.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said the latest earthquake occurred at 8:18 a.m. near Lugoff. The earthquake measured in at 1.5 magnitude and had a depth of 7 km.

Just hours earlier, an earthquake measured at 2.6 magnitude was reported outside Elgin.

With the latest earthquakes, there have now been ten earthquakes in the Midlands since Dec. 27.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $100,000 richer after Monday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Myrtle Beach convenience store
The crash is in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road.
Crash on Highway 17 South snarls traffic in Surfside Beach area
Robeson County Sheriff's Deputy III, Welton Locklear
Robeson County deputy passes away while assisting funeral escort
Pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program lottery opens up on Monday, Jan. 10.
Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach prepares to open pre-applications for Housing Choice Voucher lottery

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens...
Governor, health officials: No need to close SC over omicron
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reports over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases, with record-high 31.8 percent positivity rate
Dennis Parada, right, and his son Kem Parada stand at the site of the FBI's dig for Civil...
Real-life treasure hunters sue for records on FBI’s Civil War gold dig
Dining with Dockery: Sweetberry
Dining With Dockery: Sweetberry Bowls
The city of Loris released these conceptual draft plans to show what the recreation complex...
Loris leaders vote in favor of purchasing land to help expand recreation center