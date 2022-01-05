Submit a Tip
SC reports 6,992 new COVID cases, percent positive above 30%

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 6,992 new...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 6,992 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 6,992 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The latest case data shows a slight increase over Tuesday’s cases and a jump in percent positive at 32.7%.

DHEC said the 6,992 new cases include 4,248 confirmed and 2,744 probable cases. A total of 1,555 of those 6,992 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties with Charleston County reporting the second-highest number of new cases in the state.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County2490114
Berkeley County116135251
Charleston County327450777
Colleton County15924
Dorchester County74252326
Georgetown County102333
Williamsburg County92130

It reported 41 deaths, including 32 confirmed and nine probable deaths. Dorchester County reported one confirmed death.

The percent positive rate was 32.7% an increase from Tuesday’s percent positive rate of 27.9%.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Wednesday represented Monday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1 million cases of COVID-19. That figure includes 804,782 confirmed cases and 213,653 probable cases.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases804,782213,6531,018,435
Total Deaths12,7211,99414,715

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



