Robeson County detention officer dies shortly after shift ends

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden loss of a detention officer.

The sheriff’s office said Larry Morgan, 74, died early Wednesday morning at UNC Southeastern in Lumberton after experiencing a medical emergency.

Morgan reportedly suffered the medical emergency at his home shortly after his shift ended at 2 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Morgan began his career with the sheriff’s office as a detention officer in 2008. He retired from full-time service in 2017 and began serving in a part-time capacity.

“He was a dedicated officer and was a well-respected employee of the sheriff’s office,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “He loved his job and will be truly missed by the employees of the detention center and all sheriff’s office staff.”

Morgan’s death comes just one day after Deputy Welton Locklear, 63, died from a heart attack while working a funeral escort.

Service details for Morgan were not immediately available.

