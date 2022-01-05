Submit a Tip
Robeson County deputy passes away while assisting funeral escort

Robeson County Sheriff's Deputy III, Welton Locklear
Robeson County Sheriff's Deputy III, Welton Locklear(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A deputy with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office died Tuesday afternoon after suffering a heart attack while working a funeral escort.

The sheriff’s office announced the death of 63-year-old Deputy III, Welton Locklear on their Facebook page.

According to the sheriff’s office, Locklear had nearly 28 years of law enforcement experience and worked in the Civil Division.

Locklear began his career with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office as a Detention Officer in 1994. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said during Locklear’s nearly three-decade career he worked in many capacities.

“He was a very special person and he was a true professional law enforcement officer, public servant and more importantly, a man of God said,” said Wilkins. “He was active in his community and was well respected and will be truly missed by all.”

Wilkins wrote Locklear was on duty Tuesday afternoon and assisting with a funeral escort when he suffered a heart attack in the parking lot of the church. CPR was provided immediately by church members, some of which were first responders and a nurse. He died at UNC Southeastern hospital in Lumberton.

“He lived his life to the fullest and has touched many people,” Wilkins said. “This is a deep loss for many of us at the Sheriff’s Office as he was a mentor to many of the new deputies and great friends of many others”.

More information will follow as to services.

