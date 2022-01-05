Residents call on Myrtle Beach leaders to ‘beef up the distance’ between gas stations and residential properties

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some Myrtle Beach residents think gas stations are too close to neighborhoods.

These concerns were raised Tuesday at a public hearing during a Myrtle Beach planning commission meeting.

There are currently 32 gas stations in the City of Myrtle Beach plus two in donut holes.

Twelve are located within 500 feet of a residential district.

All 34 gas stations are within 500 feet of a district that allows residential uses.

City zoning laws require gas stations to be a minimum of 17 feet away from any property line. Now, some are asking city leaders to add a second condition.

They want the zoning codes amended to prohibit future gas pumps and underground storage tanks to be within 500 feet of any residentially zoned property.

The request is being made by resident Geoffrey Kay.

He and several neighbors raised concerns about gas station locations during the public hearing.

They want more done to ensure future gas stations are built further away from neighborhoods.

“I believe Myrtle Beach should strive to be a community where its residents should be able to separate their homes from the negative impact of gas stations including noise, pollutants, reduced property values and commercial activity. I believe the city should be forward-looking and look at this ordinance as a way to do that,” Kay said before the planning commission.

Another resident asked the commission, “how many gas stations does the City of Myrtle Beach need?”

However, the planning commission made it crystal clear this is a complicated issue.

“When you want to go this route you have to understand the effect of what you’re asking for and for us to implement it would be to basically ban gas stations in the City of Myrtle Beach,” said one planning commission member.

Leaders said the proposal would impact many existing gas businesses; further stating based on past experiences, it could be costly for those establishments to be grandfathered into the proposed code requirements.

Some commission members feel based on the proposed changes, future gas stations would be located too close to places some may be opposed to, such as the airport.

Commission members said they’ll receive more scientific information about the safety of gas stations before making a final recommendation for the city council to consider.

The planning commission is expected to address this proposal again during the next scheduled meeting.

“500 feet is not that far. It seems to be a reasonable difference from a gas station to somebody’s home,” said Kay.

A member of the planning commission says the proposed gas station changes would apply for businesses not located in a planned unit development (PUD).

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.