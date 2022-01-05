Submit a Tip
Real-life treasure hunters sue for records on FBI’s Civil War gold dig

Dennis Parada, right, and his son Kem Parada stand at the site of the FBI's dig for Civil...
Dennis Parada, right, and his son Kem Parada stand at the site of the FBI's dig for Civil War-era gold in Dents Run, Pa. Government emails released under court order show that FBI agents were looking for gold when they excavated Dent's Run in 2018, though the FBI says that nothing was found.((AP Photo/Michael Rubinkam, File))
By Associated Press
Jan. 5, 2022
(AP) - Treasure hunters who believe they found a huge cache of fabled Civil War-era gold in Pennsylvania are now on the prowl for something as elusive as the buried booty itself: government records of the FBI’s excavation.

Finders Keepers has filed a federal lawsuit against the Justice Department over its failure to produce documents on the FBI’s search for the legendary gold.

The dig took place in 2018 at a remote woodland site in northwestern Pennsylvania.

The FBI has long claimed the dig came up empty, but treasure hunters Dennis and Kem Parada aren’t so sure.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

