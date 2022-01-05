Real-life treasure hunters sue for records on FBI’s Civil War gold dig

(AP) - Treasure hunters who believe they found a huge cache of fabled Civil War-era gold in Pennsylvania are now on the prowl for something as elusive as the buried booty itself: government records of the FBI’s excavation.

Finders Keepers has filed a federal lawsuit against the Justice Department over its failure to produce documents on the FBI’s search for the legendary gold.

The dig took place in 2018 at a remote woodland site in northwestern Pennsylvania.

The FBI has long claimed the dig came up empty, but treasure hunters Dennis and Kem Parada aren’t so sure.

