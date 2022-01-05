Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Prosecutors alert Maxwell judge of juror’s sex abuse claims

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of the jury's second note during Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams | Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are urging the judge who presided over the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to conduct an inquiry into a juror’s reported claims that he was a victim of sexual abuse.

The claims were published in several interviews by press outlets with the juror only identified by his first and middle name.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan Wednesday, prosecutors said the claims “merit attention by the Court.”

In the interviews, the juror said he “flew through” the prospective juror questionnaire and didn’t recall being asked if he’d been a victim of sex abuse.

Maxwell was convicted last week of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges after a four week trial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $100,000 richer after Monday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Myrtle Beach convenience store
The crash is in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road.
Crash on Highway 17 South snarls traffic in Surfside Beach area
The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at...
New Chick-fil-A opening in the Myrtle Beach area
Robeson County Sheriff's Deputy III, Welton Locklear
Robeson County deputy passes away while assisting funeral escort

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 6,992 new...
SC reports 6,992 new COVID cases, percent positive above 30%
FILE - This photo shows NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown (68) during a NASCAR Xfinity...
NASCAR rejects ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ cryptocurrency sponsorship, Brandonbilt Motorsports says
FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks
FILE - Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, center, talks with Rep. Dan Howell, R-Georgetown, left,...
Tenn. lawmaker apologizes after arguing with ref, ejection at HS basketball game
Roane General Hospital nurse Chania Batten is shown at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic...
US hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time