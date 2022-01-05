Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Powerball jackpot boosted to $630 million

Interest in Powerball has increased the jackpot again.
Interest in Powerball has increased the jackpot again.(WLUC photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot keeps growing.

The jackpot stands at $630 million, the game’s seventh largest, with a lump-sum cash value of $448.4 million, Powerball announced.

Game officials said an increase in ticket sales has enlarged the jackpot.

The Powerball drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla.

No one has hit the Powerball jackpot in almost three months.

It was last won by a single ticket in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing. That $699.8 million prize was the fifth largest in Powerball history.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump sum payment.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $100,000 richer after Monday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Myrtle Beach convenience store
The crash is in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road.
Crash on Highway 17 South snarls traffic in Surfside Beach area
Robeson County Sheriff's Deputy III, Welton Locklear
Robeson County deputy passes away while assisting funeral escort
Pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program lottery opens up on Monday, Jan. 10.
Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach prepares to open pre-applications for Housing Choice Voucher lottery

Latest News

Craig Murphy, the Philadelphia deputy fire commissioner, expresses anguish after more than a...
'I don't have the words,' Philadelphia fire official says of deaths
FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens...
Governor, health officials: No need to close SC over omicron
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
CDC urges ‘up to date’ shots; no ‘fully vaccinated’ change
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reports over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases, with record-high 31.8 percent positivity rate
Dennis Parada, right, and his son Kem Parada stand at the site of the FBI's dig for Civil...
Real-life treasure hunters sue for records on FBI’s Civil War gold dig