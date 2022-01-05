Nonprofit receives $1.5 million to build domestic violence shelter in Horry County

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is closer to having a domestic violence shelter, where victims can go to be safe and find help.

The Family Justice Center recently received a check from the state for $1.5 million to build a new shelter in Horry County.

A new shelter means the center can meet the needs of more clients who are trying to get away from dangerous situations.

RELATED COVERAGE:

“For them, it’s going to be a huge plus. When they leave they’re going to have a place to go that’s going to be safe and secure, and they can kind of rest, and not have to continually be looking over their back, if they were at a hotel or somewhere else in the community,” said the executive director of the Family Justice Center, Kim Parsons.

The Family Justice Center serves domestic violence victims in Horry and Georgetown counties.

The center has a Georgetown County shelter, but there is currently no shelter in Horry County.

“I think we’re all very excited that we’re going to see this come to fruition soon, and I think it’s something we’ve needed for a very long time,” said Parsons

The problem began in 2012 when the Citizens Against Spousal Abuse shelter closed. It left Horry County with no emergency or transitional facilities in the area.

Parsons said this new shelter is needed because over 70% of clients originate from Horry County. She said it will double the organization’s capacity and will give victims a quicker way to get help.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said many people have called for a shelter to be built over the past few years. He said that the need is growing even more.

“You know, these women sometimes don’t have jobs, they fear for their lives, they feel like they have nowhere to turn and hopefully this will give them a place to turn and give them a leg up if you will and give them support,” said Vaught.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, talk to a family member or someone you trust. You can also call police and ask to speak with a victim advocate. Parsons hopes the new shelter will open by the end of this year.

You can work with the Family Justice Center to donate supplies or volunteer your time to help build the new shelter.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.