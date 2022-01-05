Submit a Tip
New Chick-fil-A opening in the Myrtle Beach area

‘It’s our pleasure.’
The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at U.S. 17 and Highway 22.(Source: Christian Boschult/MHN)
By HANNAH STRONG OSKIN
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

A new Chick-fil-A is set to open along the Grand Strand in early 2022, the company confirmed Wednesday.

The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at U.S. 17 and Highway 22.

“It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening Chick-fil-A US 17 at Hwy 22 in Myrtle Beach in early 2022,” a statement from Chick-fil-A reads. “We look forward to joining the community and serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”

The location is in addition to others scattered across Horry County from Conway to Surfside to Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.

Headquartered in Atlanta, the founder of Chick-fil-A started a restaurant in 1946 called The Dwarf Grill, according to the company’s website. Founder S. Truett Cathy opened the first Chick-fil-A in 1967. The restaurants can now be found in 47 states across the country.

To apply to work at the new location, visit cfanmbjobs.com.

Copyright 2022 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.

