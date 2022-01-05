Submit a Tip
National Guard medics return to Tidelands Health amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Four National Guard medics arrived on Tuesday and will be helping the Tidelands Health team in the emergency departments with the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.(Source: Tidelands Health)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The National Guard is back at Tidelands Health as the Omicron variant fuels record numbers of COVID-19 cases across South Carolina.

Four National Guard medics arrived on Tuesday and will be helping the Tidelands Health team in the emergency departments at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

The National Guard was dispatched to Tidelands Health during previous surges so that they could help in emergency rooms, testing locations and regional vaccination sites.

“The professional and skilled National Guard medics have come through for us and our community once again as we weather this latest COVID-19 surge,” said Ashley Capps, vice president of nursing and operations at Tidelands Health. “They always jump right in and work well with our team to help us provide high-quality, compassionate care to patients and serve our community. We expect COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to continue rising in the coming days and weeks, so we welcome the extra hands of these skilled medics.”

Tidelands Health has seen a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past week. On Tuesday, it reported that 25 people were being hospitalized for the virus. The week before there were only nine COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Of the 25 hospitalizations, 10 are unvaccinated/partially vaccinated, 11 are fully vaccinated and four have received the vaccine booster shot.

