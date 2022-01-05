Man arrested in Myrtle Beach for slaying former girlfriend in PA to get hearing

PITTSBURGH (WMBF/AP) – A man nabbed by Myrtle Beach police for the brutal killing of his former girlfriend in Pittsburgh will get a hearing to try and persuade an appeals court that his attorney was ineffective.

Matthew Darby, 25, is serving a life sentence for the murder of his former girlfriend, Alina Sheykhet, in October 2017.

Allegheny County prosecutors said Darby used a claw hammer and two knives to killed Sheykhet in her off-campus apartment.

Sheyket, 20, was a student at the University of Pittsburgh.

Darby was arrested for the murder in Myrtle Beach after an elderly woman caught him tampering with her residence on Withers Drive.

According to the Associated Press, Darby pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with prosecutors agreeing not to seek the death penalty.

The AP, citing the Tribune-Review, reports that a judge had ordered a hearing on Darby’s bid to have his former attorney deemed ineffective. But that judge went on medical leave and a new judge rejected such a hearing.

The state Superior Court on Monday sided with Darby and said the hearing should be held.

According to the AP, Darby’s new attorney, Joseph Hudak, said he believed Darby was guilty of at most third-degree murder “and a jury might find him guilty of voluntary manslaughter.”

Attorneys for the victim’s family and the district attorney’s office are confident that the guilty plea and life sentence will remain intact

Copyright 2022 WMBF. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.