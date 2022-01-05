Loris leaders vote in favor of purchasing land to help expand recreation center

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Plans to expand Loris’ recreation center are moving forward.

On Monday, the Loris City Council unanimously voted in favor of purchasing land on Heritage Road for not only the proposed recreation center expansion but to also construct flood ponds and help ease flooding on Forest Drive and other areas of the city.

The conceptual draft plan for the rec center expansion shows three lighted baseball fields, three lighted multi-purpose fields, a playground, picnic structures, a jogging trail and a wetland boardwalk.

There will also be a stormwater detention pond to help with flooding, according to the draft plan.

Leaders hope the expansion will help grow tourism and bring more tournaments to Loris.

The purchase of land is expected to be completed by March 30.

WMBF News has asked how much it will cost the city of Loris to buy the land. Leaders are working to get that information to us.

