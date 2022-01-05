Submit a Tip
Investigation underway after armed robbery at Hartsville store

A crime scene
A crime scene(WLBT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a corner store in Hartsville.

According to DCSO, the robbery occurred at Foxes Corner Store at the intersection of Lakeview Blvd. and Old Camden Road.

A store employee told deputies a tall, thin African American male wearing a mask entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. The individual fled the store on foot with cash and other items from the store, according to the report.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson, Jr. said no further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

