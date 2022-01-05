Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

HTC providing free Wi-Fi access for Marion County residents

(Gray Media)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Marion County without internet access now have a new, free option from a local provider.

HTC announced Wednesday that it is powering temporary public Wi-Fi hotspots in the Gresham and Centenary communities. The hotspots are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

In a press release, the company said it worked with county leaders and the Marion County School District to identify areas in need of internet access. It’s also being offered as HTC is working to bring fiber to hundreds of homes in the southern part of Marion County.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | HTC expanding broadband internet access into parts of Marion County

“We’re making tremendous progress with our broadband expansion efforts in Gresham, Britton’s Neck and Centenary,” said Von Todd, chief executive of corporate strategy and analytics for HTC. “By the end of this school year, we will have served more than 1,300 households that did not have broadband access prior to the onset of the pandemic.”

“We are truly appreciative of the huge, positive impact that HTC is making in Marion County,” MCSD Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea said in a statement. “Their commitment to closing the connection gap and expanding broadband access for our learners and families in our rural areas will provide a plethora of resources that would not have been otherwise available in this digital age.”

Below are the locations for each Wi-Fi hotspot:

  • W.R. Saffold Community Center - 6874 Highway 908, Gresham
  • Centenary Community Center - 4904 S. Highway 41-A, Marion

Those parking to use the internet should look for the SSID “HTC Free WiFi.” No password is required, but content restrictions will be applied.

Streaming video is also not allowed at the hotspots.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $100,000 richer after Monday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Myrtle Beach convenience store
The crash is in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road.
Crash on Highway 17 South snarls traffic in Surfside Beach area
The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at...
New Chick-fil-A opening in the Myrtle Beach area
Robeson County Sheriff's Deputy III, Welton Locklear
Robeson County deputy passes away while assisting funeral escort

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 6,992 new...
SC reports 6,992 new COVID cases, percent positive above 30%
Suspect killed after deputy-involved shooting in Florence County, SLED investigating
Suspect killed after deputy-involved shooting in Florence County, SLED investigating
Carr Court in Belton
Coroner identifies 2-year-old SC girl shot with BB gun
According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim is identified as Theron Wallace, 20, of...
Coroner confirms body found at Lake Carolina is 20-year-old missing kayaker