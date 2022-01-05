HTC providing free Wi-Fi access for Marion County residents

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Marion County without internet access now have a new, free option from a local provider.

HTC announced Wednesday that it is powering temporary public Wi-Fi hotspots in the Gresham and Centenary communities. The hotspots are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

In a press release, the company said it worked with county leaders and the Marion County School District to identify areas in need of internet access. It’s also being offered as HTC is working to bring fiber to hundreds of homes in the southern part of Marion County.

“We’re making tremendous progress with our broadband expansion efforts in Gresham, Britton’s Neck and Centenary,” said Von Todd, chief executive of corporate strategy and analytics for HTC. “By the end of this school year, we will have served more than 1,300 households that did not have broadband access prior to the onset of the pandemic.”

“We are truly appreciative of the huge, positive impact that HTC is making in Marion County,” MCSD Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea said in a statement. “Their commitment to closing the connection gap and expanding broadband access for our learners and families in our rural areas will provide a plethora of resources that would not have been otherwise available in this digital age.”

Below are the locations for each Wi-Fi hotspot:

W.R. Saffold Community Center - 6874 Highway 908, Gresham

Centenary Community Center - 4904 S. Highway 41-A, Marion

Those parking to use the internet should look for the SSID “HTC Free WiFi.” No password is required, but content restrictions will be applied.

Streaming video is also not allowed at the hotspots.

