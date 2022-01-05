Horry County council votes in favor of Hwy 544 RV park

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Travelers and those looking for a getaway may soon have a new place to check out in Conway.

The Horry County council voted in favor of a new RV Park for Highway 544.

There was some concern over what that would do to traffic along that busy highway, but the council thinks it has figured out a way around that while still being able to cater to a booming business.

“I don’t think we have enough campgrounds, really,” said Johnny Vaught, an Horry County councilman.

When Vaught saw a proposal for a new RV Park in his district he felt it was an opportunity for the county to tap into a new market.

The plan calls for 161 RV spaces, with amenities and a front office, backing right up to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge.

With several of the county’s other RV parks on or near the beach, he feels it’s something that could provide RVers with a different experience, and perhaps, less of a headache.

“They just want to get away, Vaught said. “This gives them an opportunity to get away without all the tourist traffic and all that stuff you have to get into when you head to the beach.”

Vaught said he did have one concern with the project, a concern the planning commission shared when they recommended the county council vote against the proposal.

As someone who drove an RV himself, the thought of turning off a busy Highway 544 into the park wasn’t exactly appealing.

“I had a 34 footer for a long time, and I pulled stuff, a Jeep, behind it for a long time,” said Vaught. “You had to be careful where you went.”

Vaught says the rezoning applicant agreed to add an exit lane off Highway 544, that way RVs would have more space to turn, and drivers wouldn’t be stuck behind one waiting to turn.

When it comes to additional traffic on 544, Vaught feels this is a better alternative than a few hundred more homes adding two and a half cars each to 544.

“The traffic that it adds will be unnoticeable, really,” Vaught said. “I think it’s going to be a real good thing for 544.”

If anyone had any objections to this idea, Tuesday night’s meeting was the time to express them, but no one spoke up during public comment.

The plan does need to pass one more reading in two weeks, but that tends to be more of a formality. Once that happens, we should have a better idea of a timeline.

The council also approved a new ordinance requiring homes to be setbacks farther off some county roads.

The new setback ordinance establishes a minimum setback requirement at 40 feet, instead of the 25 it is now, and even 60 feet for some roads due for widening.

It may seem like a small change, but the idea is that if a road, take Highway 90 for example, needs to be widened, the county would be able to do it without having to buy people out of their homes and displace them.

It’s worth noting that this only impacts new construction, if you’re home was built with the 25-foot requirement, you don’t have to pick it up and move it. It’s really just a preventive measure for new development.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.