Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

George Floyd’s niece wounded in New Year’s Day shooting

By KPRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece was hit by a stray bullet early New Year’s Day as she slept in her bed in Houston, her father says.

Father Derrick Delane says he had just come back into his Houston apartment from lighting fireworks about 3 a.m. Saturday when bullets went flying. His 4-year-old daughter, Arianna Delane, was hit in the torso by a bullet as she slept.

“My daughter jumped up and said she had been hit. I seen the blood bleeding, and I grabbed her,” Delane said.

Arianna Delane, the 4-year-old niece of George Floyd, was hit by a bullet when someone fired...
Arianna Delane, the 4-year-old niece of George Floyd, was hit by a bullet when someone fired several shots into her family's Houston apartment. She suffered a punctured lung and liver and several broken ribs.(Source: Derrick Delane, KPRC via CNN)

His wife drove the two to the hospital, where Arianna underwent surgery. She suffered a punctured lung and liver and several broken ribs.

The 4-year-old is the niece of George Floyd, who grew up and was laid to rest in Houston. His arrest and death led to nationwide protests that called for an end to racial inequality and police brutality.

Arianna is now recovering.

“She’s healing very fast. Last time I checked on her, she was breathing on her own. She was doing real great,” her father said.

Police say they don’t have a suspect description or motive for the shooting. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults & Family Violence Division or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $100,000 richer after Monday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Myrtle Beach convenience store
Pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program lottery opens up on Monday, Jan. 10.
Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach prepares to open pre-applications for Housing Choice Voucher lottery
Horry County Schools updates quarantine guidelines to align with DHEC, CDC recommendations
Crews battled a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach.
Crews battle structure fire on Yaupon Drive

Latest News

In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, left, incoming commanding...
Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier
A street parade in Rio de Janeiro is shown in this file photo. Carnival street parades will not...
Rio de Janeiro cancels Carnival parades because of COVID-19 surge
Jan. 5, 2022, 6 a.m. newscast
Willie Stokes walks from a state prison in Chester, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, after his...
Man free after 37 years due to ‘sex for lies’ false witness
There were no reported deaths or injuries from the calamity on Interstate 95, but plenty of...
Virginia officials defend response to snowy gridlock on I-95