Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Former Horry County deputy coroner accused of murder answers wrongful death suit

Chris Dontell
Chris Dontell((Source: JRLDC))
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former deputy coroner accused in the murder of a missing man has answered a wrongful death lawsuit that has been filed against him.

The family of Gregory Rice filed the lawsuit in June 2021 against Chris Dontell and Meagan Jackson.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The two are also charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in Rice’s death. Jackson is the mother of four of Rice’s children.

Rice was first reported missing on October 5, 2020, and after weeks of searching, Rice’s body was found along the Little Pee Dee River near Pitts Landing off Highway 378 at the Horry/Marion County line on Nov. 8, 2020, authorities said.

Chris Dontell (left) and Meagan Jackson are both charged in connection to the murder of Greg...
Chris Dontell (left) and Meagan Jackson are both charged in connection to the murder of Greg Rice.(Source: JRLDC)

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges that Dontell and Jackson caused injuries to Rice and that he survived for “some period of time before succumbing to his injuries.”

On Tuesday, Dontell filed an answer to the complaint, where he denies the allegations made against him and demands strict proof.

The documents also state that Dontell was not responsible.

“Defendant Dontell alleges, upon information and belief, that any injuries or damages alleged in Plaintiff’s Complaint, were caused by someone other than Defendant Dontell and, therefore, he is not liable to Plaintiff.

The filing asks for the wrongful death lawsuit against him to be dismissed.

Jackson has not filed an answer to the lawsuit.

Dontell is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after having his bond revoked after a judge said that he violated the conditions of his bond on numerous occasions.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $100,000 richer after Monday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Myrtle Beach convenience store
The crash is in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road.
Crash on Highway 17 South snarls traffic in Surfside Beach area
The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at...
New Chick-fil-A opening in the Myrtle Beach area
Robeson County Sheriff's Deputy III, Welton Locklear
Robeson County deputy passes away while assisting funeral escort

Latest News

Deputies, SLED agents and troopers on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Florence...
Coroner: Suspect killed after deputy-involved shooting in Florence County, SLED investigating
DaJuan Surrency
Warrants: Attempted murder suspect shot at Conway area home, drove off
Maurice Keshawn Long
Police: Suspect wanted in connection to shooting near CCU in custody
Matthew Darby
Man arrested in Myrtle Beach for slaying former girlfriend in PA to get hearing