FIRST ALERT: Few light showers this morning, up & down temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An active and changeable weather pattern will keep temperatures fluctuating over the next ten days. Not only will the temperatures climb and drop, but multiple systems will bring rain chances to the area.

Sunshine returns this afternoon after a few morning showers. (WMBF)

We’re beginning the day with more clouds this morning and areas of drizzle and light showers will be possible this morning. It’s going to be a 20% chance of light rain this morning before sunshine returns for the afternoon, bringing temperatures into the lower 60s.

A nice day on tap with a few showers after sunset. (WMBF)

After a few light showers this morning, quiet and comfortable weather will continue for this afternoon and throughout the day on Thursday. Afternoon highs will once again remain in the lower 60s on Thursday. The next cold front will approach Thursday night bringing in another round of showers LATE Thursday and into EARLY Friday morning.

A cold start to the weekend with highs in the upper 40s. (WMBF)

Cooler weather ushers in behind the cold front, dropping high temperatures into the upper 40s for highs on Friday! Our next coldest morning will be Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. After a cold start to the weekend, temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s to lower 70s on Sunday before ANOTHER cold front arrives Sunday night and into Monday morning.

