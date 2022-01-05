Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Few light showers this morning, up & down temperatures

A few light showers this morning.
A few light showers this morning.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An active and changeable weather pattern will keep temperatures fluctuating over the next ten days. Not only will the temperatures climb and drop, but multiple systems will bring rain chances to the area.

Sunshine returns this afternoon after a few morning showers.
Sunshine returns this afternoon after a few morning showers.(WMBF)

We’re beginning the day with more clouds this morning and areas of drizzle and light showers will be possible this morning. It’s going to be a 20% chance of light rain this morning before sunshine returns for the afternoon, bringing temperatures into the lower 60s.

A nice day on tap with a few showers after sunset.
A nice day on tap with a few showers after sunset.(WMBF)

After a few light showers this morning, quiet and comfortable weather will continue for this afternoon and throughout the day on Thursday. Afternoon highs will once again remain in the lower 60s on Thursday. The next cold front will approach Thursday night bringing in another round of showers LATE Thursday and into EARLY Friday morning.

A cold start to the weekend with highs in the upper 40s.
A cold start to the weekend with highs in the upper 40s.(WMBF)

Cooler weather ushers in behind the cold front, dropping high temperatures into the upper 40s for highs on Friday! Our next coldest morning will be Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. After a cold start to the weekend, temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s to lower 70s on Sunday before ANOTHER cold front arrives Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $100,000 richer after Monday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Myrtle Beach convenience store
Pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program lottery opens up on Monday, Jan. 10.
Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach prepares to open pre-applications for Housing Choice Voucher lottery
Horry County Schools updates quarantine guidelines to align with DHEC, CDC recommendations
Crews battled a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach.
Crews battle structure fire on Yaupon Drive

Latest News

Temperatures will feature a roller coaster ride over the next 7 days.
FIRST ALERT: Temperature roller coaster on the way
Chilly morning, temperatures struggle to climb
Chilly morning, temperatures struggle to climb
Chilly morning, temperatures struggle to climb
Most spots fall below-freezing
FIRST ALERT: Much colder weather arrives this week