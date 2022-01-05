Doctors encourage parents to get children vaccinated as COVID cases surge in S.C.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - As COVID-19 cases surge in South Carolina, doctors continue to encourage parents to take precautions to protect their children against the virus.

The post-holiday surge, health professionals say, is mainly due to the omicron variant which spreads very easily. Doctors say it’s still important to continue the precautions many have been following for the last two years.

This means wearing a face covering, as any mask is better than no mask.

If you are hesitant about your children returning back to school this week, Tidelands Health pediatrician Dr. Lucretia Carter says one way to make sure your child stays safe is by using the best defense out there: vaccines.

“So now that children that are school age are able to get vaccinated, if you are eligible and your child is eligible, they should get the vaccine,” Carter said.

