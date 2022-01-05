Dining With Dockery: Sweetberry Bowls

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Looking to eat a little bit healthier for the new year? Andrew is heading to Sweetberry Bowls Myrtle Beach this week for the first Dining with Dockery of 2022.

Located in The Shoppes at Forest Square Shopping Center off of Carolina Forest Boulevard, Sweetberry is a place with a very cool concept that provides delicious and healthy foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner!

Their menu features an assortment of items with bowls being a huge staple for them. Acai, Pitaya, Green and Coconut Bowls are just a few of the many options you can look to try to get your superfoods crave on here. Not only do they have four categories but each category has three different selections featuring a variety of toppings for your pleasure.

As Andrew learned in this week’s episode, it’s more than just bowls here at Sweetberry. Signature wraps, poke bowls, salads and smoothies are also featured on their beautiful menu.

