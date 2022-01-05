Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dining With Dockery: Sweetberry Bowls

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Looking to eat a little bit healthier for the new year? Andrew is heading to Sweetberry Bowls Myrtle Beach this week for the first Dining with Dockery of 2022.

Located in The Shoppes at Forest Square Shopping Center off of Carolina Forest Boulevard, Sweetberry is a place with a very cool concept that provides delicious and healthy foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner!

Their menu features an assortment of items with bowls being a huge staple for them. Acai, Pitaya, Green and Coconut Bowls are just a few of the many options you can look to try to get your superfoods crave on here. Not only do they have four categories but each category has three different selections featuring a variety of toppings for your pleasure.

As Andrew learned in this week’s episode, it’s more than just bowls here at Sweetberry. Signature wraps, poke bowls, salads and smoothies are also featured on their beautiful menu.

You can watch the entire episode in the video above.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $100,000 richer after Monday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Myrtle Beach convenience store
The crash is in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road.
Crash on Highway 17 South snarls traffic in Surfside Beach area
Robeson County Sheriff's Deputy III, Welton Locklear
Robeson County deputy passes away while assisting funeral escort
Pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program lottery opens up on Monday, Jan. 10.
Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach prepares to open pre-applications for Housing Choice Voucher lottery

Latest News

.
Dining with Dockery: Sweetberry
.
Sweetberry part 1
.
Cottage part 1
.
Gearing up for Smokehouse Day at L.W. Paul Living History Farm