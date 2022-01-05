Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC discusses wording change of “fully vaccinated” after CDC guidance

“We have seen more patients who are severely ill who have not gotten the vaccine" Dr. Patel
“We have seen more patients who are severely ill who have not gotten the vaccine" Dr. Patel(WALB)
By Tom Lanahan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Physicians in South Carolina have discussed changing the wording when it comes to being fully vaccinated after guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

During a board meeting Wednesday, SC DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said that “fully vaccinated” could be changed to “maximum vaccination.”

Maximum vaccination would mean that a person would have both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccination and a booster or one Jansen vaccine and one Jansen booster.

There’s no word on if or when the change will happen, however.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $100,000 richer after Monday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Myrtle Beach convenience store
The crash is in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road.
Crash on Highway 17 South snarls traffic in Surfside Beach area
Robeson County Sheriff's Deputy III, Welton Locklear
Robeson County deputy passes away while assisting funeral escort
Pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program lottery opens up on Monday, Jan. 10.
Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach prepares to open pre-applications for Housing Choice Voucher lottery

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens...
Governor, health officials: No need to close SC over omicron
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reports over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases, with record-high 31.8 percent positivity rate
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 6,992 new...
SC reports 6,992 new COVID cases, percent positive above 30%
Four National Guard medics arrived on Tuesday and will be helping the Tidelands Health team in...
National Guard medics return to Tidelands Health amid surge in COVID-19 cases