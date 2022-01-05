DHEC discusses wording change of “fully vaccinated” after CDC guidance

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Physicians in South Carolina have discussed changing the wording when it comes to being fully vaccinated after guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

During a board meeting Wednesday, SC DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said that “fully vaccinated” could be changed to “maximum vaccination.”

Maximum vaccination would mean that a person would have both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccination and a booster or one Jansen vaccine and one Jansen booster.

There’s no word on if or when the change will happen, however.

