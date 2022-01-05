Submit a Tip
Crash on Highway 17 South snarls traffic in Surfside Beach area

The crash is in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road.
The crash is in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road.(Source: Viewer submitted photo)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash in the Surfside Beach area is snarling traffic Wednesday morning.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash is in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road.

As of 7:45 a.m., the right lane is closed as crews work the scene.

Details on the accident, including any potential injuries, were not immediately known.

Drivers should exercise caution if traveling in the area.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

