Crash on Highway 17 South snarls traffic in Surfside Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash in the Surfside Beach area is snarling traffic Wednesday morning.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash is in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road.

As of 7:45 a.m., the right lane is closed as crews work the scene.

Details on the accident, including any potential injuries, were not immediately known.

Drivers should exercise caution if traveling in the area.

