Coroner identifies 2-year-old SC girl shot with BB gun

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the two-year-old girl shot with a BB gun in Belton early Wednesday.

Coroner Greg Shore said EMS and deputies responded to Carr Court this morning at around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered that a child had been shot in the chest by a BB gun.

The child was treated and transported to Prisma Heath in Greenville by helicopter. However, the child sadly passed away at 6 a.m.

Coroner Don McCown identified the child as 2-year-old Marlee Sills from Belton.

Shore said the investigation shows that the child’s father was trying to move the BB gun when it accidentally discharged and hit her in the chest. He added that there are no signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, SC DSS and SLED.

