Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway police seek help finding attempted murder suspect

Maurice Keshawn Long
Maurice Keshawn Long(Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an attempted murder suspect who they said shot a gun from a vehicle December 30.

According to the Conway Police Department, on December 30, police responded to a shooting in progress call at the 600 block of Hwy 544.

Police have identified two suspects in this incident. One suspect, Jahmeir Davon Grate was taken into custody on December 30.

Jahmeir Davon Grate
Jahmeir Davon Grate(Conway Police Department)

The second suspect, 20-year-old Maurice Keshawn Long, is at large and wanted by Conway Police Department for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm in a vehicle.

Long is described as a Black male, 6 ft, 199 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. CPD says he is considered armed and dangerous.

City of Conway spokesperson June Wood said on Dec. 30 one person was shot and is expected to be OK.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $100,000 richer after Monday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Myrtle Beach convenience store
Pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program lottery opens up on Monday, Jan. 10.
Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach prepares to open pre-applications for Housing Choice Voucher lottery
Horry County Schools updates quarantine guidelines to align with DHEC, CDC recommendations
S.C. reaches grim milestone, surpasses one million COVID-19 cases, DHEC states

Latest News

Matthew Darby
Man arrested in Myrtle Beach for slaying former girlfriend in PA to get hearing
A crime scene
Investigation underway after armed robbery at Hartsville store
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63-year-old Gina Darlene McGehee of Charleston....
Cops: Woman bites paramedic’s groin, takes deputy’s taser after leaving family member at jail
.
Judge denies bond for suspect in New Year’s Eve robbery in Myrtle Beach