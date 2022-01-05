Conway police seek help finding attempted murder suspect

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an attempted murder suspect who they said shot a gun from a vehicle December 30.

According to the Conway Police Department, on December 30, police responded to a shooting in progress call at the 600 block of Hwy 544.

Police have identified two suspects in this incident. One suspect, Jahmeir Davon Grate was taken into custody on December 30.

Jahmeir Davon Grate (Conway Police Department)

The second suspect, 20-year-old Maurice Keshawn Long, is at large and wanted by Conway Police Department for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm in a vehicle.

Long is described as a Black male, 6 ft, 199 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. CPD says he is considered armed and dangerous.

City of Conway spokesperson June Wood said on Dec. 30 one person was shot and is expected to be OK.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.