Coastal’s Isaiah Likely, Jeffrey Gunter earn invites to 2022 NFL Combine

Former Chants Isaiah Likely and Jeffrey Gunter
Former Chants Isaiah Likely and Jeffrey Gunter(WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Two former Coastal Carolina football standouts will have the biggest job interview of their lives in just a couple of months.

This week, tight end Isaiah Likely and bandit end Jeffrey Gunter both earned invites to the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. They will get to showcase their skills in front of hundreds of coaches and scouts with hopes of making it to the league.

Likely leaves Conway ranked first all-time among CCU tight ends in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. During his senior campaign, Likely had 59 receptions for 912 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns.

Gunter meanwhile appeared in 12 games in 2021 recording 40 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, and 6.5 sacks. His 40 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks on his career rank him second in program history behind former Chant and current Philadelphia Eagle Tarron Jackson. Gunter’s nine career forced fumbles put him in a tie for first all-time with former CCU linebacker Quinn Backus.

The 2022 NFL Combine is set for March 1-7.

