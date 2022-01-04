Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Tidelands Health urges those with mild, no COVID-19 symptoms to avoid emergency department for testing

(KBJR/CBS 3)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health wants to remind people to avoid going to the emergency department if they have mild or no COVID-19 symptoms while getting tested.

The reminder comes as COVID-19 cases surge because of the Omicron variant.

Tidelands Health said mild symptoms of the virus are cough, runny nose and body aches. But the hospital system added that that people with severe COVID-19 symptoms such as difficulty breathing and a fever that continues for days, should consider getting emergency medical care.

MORE INFORMATION | COVID-19 testing locations

It also stated that it does not provide asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, and those who would like to be tested can find a free testing site through the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“Our hospital emergency departments are not designed to be asymptomatic COVID-19 testing sites,” said Ashley Capps, vice president of nursing and operations. “We ask community members for their cooperation by seeking the appropriate level of care from the appropriate venue and only come to the ER when emergency care is needed.”

Currently, DHEC is working to expand the number of testing sites and capacity at existing sites in response to the increased demand.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
A tornado watch is no longer in effect after strong storms moved through our area Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch canceled after storms impact Grand Strand, Pee Dee
A tree brought down a double circuit pole off Highway 90 as heavy winds hit Horry County on...
Over 4,100 without power in Horry County after tree brings down power lines; other outages reported
A judge denied bond for Mark Chestnut who is accused of robbing a person in Myrtle Beach on New...
Judge denies bond for suspect in New Year’s Eve robbery in Myrtle Beach
40-50 mph wind gusts will be possible today.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory continues until this afternoon, temperatures tumble

Latest News

Horry County Schools updates quarantine guidelines to align with DHEC, CDC recommendations
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators decided...
Families rush to pharmacies after FDA authorizes booster for kids 12 to 15
It’s unclear if the teen was monitored post-shot, how the teacher obtained the vaccine and...
Teacher arrested, out of classroom after allegedly vaccinating teen at her home
As Covid cases hit record highs, doctors warn of an even larger surge as students in Charleston...
Surge expected as students head back class