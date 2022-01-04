Tidelands Health urges those with mild, no COVID-19 symptoms to avoid emergency department for testing

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health wants to remind people to avoid going to the emergency department if they have mild or no COVID-19 symptoms while getting tested.

The reminder comes as COVID-19 cases surge because of the Omicron variant.

Tidelands Health said mild symptoms of the virus are cough, runny nose and body aches. But the hospital system added that that people with severe COVID-19 symptoms such as difficulty breathing and a fever that continues for days, should consider getting emergency medical care.

MORE INFORMATION | COVID-19 testing locations

It also stated that it does not provide asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, and those who would like to be tested can find a free testing site through the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“Our hospital emergency departments are not designed to be asymptomatic COVID-19 testing sites,” said Ashley Capps, vice president of nursing and operations. “We ask community members for their cooperation by seeking the appropriate level of care from the appropriate venue and only come to the ER when emergency care is needed.”

Currently, DHEC is working to expand the number of testing sites and capacity at existing sites in response to the increased demand.

