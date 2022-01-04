Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Researchers moving toward creating vaccine to end allergies

3 Things: Are you allergic to dogs? Well, we have some good news
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Are you allergic to dogs?

Well, we have some good news.

Researchers are one step closer to creating a vaccine to end your allergies.

Scientists in Japan have made an important finding that could lead to a vaccine.

So we’ve got three things to know about it.

Thing one is a little background on how allergies work.

Allergies happen when your body sees a certain molecule, called an antigen, as a threat. Then, your immune system reacts.

It could be sniffles. It could be hives. It could be life-threatening. Everyone’s allergies and severity of allergies are different.

And it all comes down to something called an epitope.

That brings us to thing two.

An epitope is the specific part of an allergen that your body recognizes and then reacts to.

It’s basically the cause of your allergic reaction.

The thinking is, if scientists can expose someone to that epitope that makes them allergic to dogs, their body can learn to deal with it and then it won’t react to it anymore.

They’d be creating a vaccine out of that epitope. So, they set out to find it. That’s thing three.

Researchers studied the most common dog allergen.

They broke it all the way down which is something that hasn’t been done before.

They found what they believe are several good candidates for epitopes.

Now, they just need to do some more research to narrow it down to the exact one. And from that, they’ll be able to create a vaccine.

If it’s a success, this wouldn’t just be news for dog allergy sufferers.

This could lead to other allergy vaccines.

And an epitope vaccine would be an entirely new type of vaccine.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
A tornado watch is no longer in effect after strong storms moved through our area Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch canceled after storms impact Grand Strand, Pee Dee
A tree brought down a double circuit pole off Highway 90 as heavy winds hit Horry County on...
Over 4,100 without power in Horry County after tree brings down power lines; other outages reported
A judge denied bond for Mark Chestnut who is accused of robbing a person in Myrtle Beach on New...
Judge denies bond for suspect in New Year’s Eve robbery in Myrtle Beach
40-50 mph wind gusts will be possible today.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory continues until this afternoon, temperatures tumble

Latest News

Source: WMBF News
PROGRAMMING NOTE: NBC’s ‘Meet the Press will not air this Sunday
Source: WMBF News
PROGRAMMING NOTE: NBC’s ‘Meet the Press will not air this Sunday
Source: WMBF News
Programming changes for WMBF News go into effect Monday
Decision 2020 graphic
Decision 2020: Team coverage to commence throughout the evening
Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Tour...
U.S. Open coverage will preempt some WMBF programming