Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Myrtle Beach convenience store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $100,000 richer after Monday’s Powerball drawing.

The wining numbers for the drawing were:

2 - 13 - 32 - 33 - 48 and PB: 22

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner purchased the ticket at the Circle K #2720431 on N. Kings Highway.

Officials said the ticket matched the four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number at odds of 1 in 913,129 to win $50,000.

Because the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay for an additional $1, the prize was multiplied to $100,000 when a “2″ was drawn.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The $575 million Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs. The next drawing is set for Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.