Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Myrtle Beach convenience store

A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $100,000 richer after Monday’s Powerball drawing.
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $100,000 richer after Monday’s Powerball drawing.(KY3)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $100,000 richer after Monday’s Powerball drawing.

The wining numbers for the drawing were:

2 - 13 - 32 - 33 - 48 and PB: 22

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner purchased the ticket at the Circle K #2720431 on N. Kings Highway.

Officials said the ticket matched the four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number at odds of 1 in 913,129 to win $50,000.

Because the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay for an additional $1, the prize was multiplied to $100,000 when a “2″ was drawn.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The $575 million Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs. The next drawing is set for Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado watch is no longer in effect after strong storms moved through our area Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch canceled after storms impact Grand Strand, Pee Dee
A tree brought down a double circuit pole off Highway 90 as heavy winds hit Horry County on...
Over 4,100 without power in Horry County after tree brings down power lines; other outages reported
A judge denied bond for Mark Chestnut who is accused of robbing a person in Myrtle Beach on New...
Judge denies bond for suspect in New Year’s Eve robbery in Myrtle Beach
40-50 mph wind gusts will be possible today.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory continues until this afternoon, temperatures tumble
8th earthquake reported near Elgin
8th earthquake reported near Elgin

Latest News

.
Judge denies bond for suspect in New Year’s Eve robbery in Myrtle Beach
.
Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach turns to lottery system for Housing Choice Voucher Program
Deputies say no charges will be filed against a Myrtle Beach man who dumped gasoline in a storm...
Faulty tank caused fuel spill near Murrells Inlet bait shop, no charges filed
Horry County Schools updates quarantine guidelines to align with DHEC, CDC recommendations