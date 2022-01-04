Late night crash in Loris sends 4 to hospital

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Loris.

Crews were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident near E. Highway 9 Bypass and E. Highway 9 Business at 11:45 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials said four people were injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

For a time, lanes of traffic near the crash were blocked as crews worked the scene.

The Loris Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The accident is being investigating by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

