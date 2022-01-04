Horry-Georgetown Technical College receives workforce scholarships from Gov. McMaster

HORRY COUNTY-GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry-Georgetown Technical College is one of 17 colleges in South Carolina to receive scholarships from Governor Henry McMaster.

The scholarships go to technical colleges to fill high-demand fields, like health care, construction, education, etc. Fields experiencing staff shortages since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The program is expected to help 15,000 students. Funds are available for full-time and short-term students.

HGTC president Dr. Marilyn Fore says these scholarships could fill the jobs needed in the Grand Strand. She said she’s grateful this scholarship can help more people pursue their careers.

“For students that are coming this semester, new students and returning students and staff, it’s a wonderful thing they don’t have to worry about tuition and fees,” said Fore.

To qualify, students must maintain a 2.0 GPA or above, be employed, take a financial literacy course or complete 100 hours of voluntary time to a nonprofit or public service organization.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.