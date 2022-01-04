Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County Schools updates quarantine guidelines to align with DHEC, CDC recommendations

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools has updated its quarantine guidelines after the CDC made changes to its recommendations.

Last week, the CDC cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans with COVID-19 from 10 days to five days and shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also updated quarantine guidance to reflect the changes made by the CDC.

RELATED COVERAGE | US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

HCS sent an email to parents on Tuesday morning, stating it had updated its COVID-19 quarantine protocol to align with the CDC and DHEC.

Below are key points to DHEC’s current recommendations:

If you test positive for COVID-19, you need to isolate regardless of your vaccination status:

  • Stay home and avoid in-person contact with others for at least 5 days.
  • If you have no symptoms after Day 5, you can end isolation but must wear a mask around others for 5 more days.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 (Quarantine):

  • If you have received the vaccine doses for which you are eligible (completed initial vaccination series and booster for ages 16 and up, or completed initial vaccination series for ages 5-15), you don’t have to quarantine, but you must wear a mask around others for 10 days. DHEC recommends you get tested on Day 5.
  • Individuals are eligible for a booster six months after completing their Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series, or two months after their single-dose of Janssen.
  • If you have not been vaccinated or you have completed your primary vaccination series and are booster eligible, but haven’t received a booster, you must quarantine for 10 days.
  • However, if you test on Day 4 or beyond and receive a negative result, you may shorten your quarantine to 5 days, but you must wear a mask around others for days 6-10.
  • If you develop symptoms, stay home and get tested.

CLICK HERE for a complete summary on the district’s updated quarantine guidance.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado watch is no longer in effect after strong storms moved through our area Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch canceled after storms impact Grand Strand, Pee Dee
A tree brought down a double circuit pole off Highway 90 as heavy winds hit Horry County on...
Over 4,100 without power in Horry County after tree brings down power lines; other outages reported
A judge denied bond for Mark Chestnut who is accused of robbing a person in Myrtle Beach on New...
Judge denies bond for suspect in New Year’s Eve robbery in Myrtle Beach
40-50 mph wind gusts will be possible today.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory continues until this afternoon, temperatures tumble
8th earthquake reported near Elgin
8th earthquake reported near Elgin

Latest News

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators decided...
Families rush to pharmacies after FDA authorizes booster for kids 12 to 15
It’s unclear if the teen was monitored post-shot, how the teacher obtained the vaccine and...
Teacher arrested, out of classroom after allegedly vaccinating teen at her home
As Covid cases hit record highs, doctors warn of an even larger surge as students in Charleston...
Surge expected as students head back class
While the beds aren’t full in South Carolina ICUs during the first few days of the New Year,...
SC ICU Doctor seeing spike in severely sick, unvaccinated patients earlier than expected