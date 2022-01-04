Horry County Schools updates quarantine guidelines to align with DHEC, CDC recommendations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools has updated its quarantine guidelines after the CDC made changes to its recommendations.

Last week, the CDC cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans with COVID-19 from 10 days to five days and shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also updated quarantine guidance to reflect the changes made by the CDC.

HCS sent an email to parents on Tuesday morning, stating it had updated its COVID-19 quarantine protocol to align with the CDC and DHEC.

Below are key points to DHEC’s current recommendations:

If you test positive for COVID-19, you need to isolate regardless of your vaccination status:

Stay home and avoid in-person contact with others for at least 5 days.

If you have no symptoms after Day 5, you can end isolation but must wear a mask around others for 5 more days.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 (Quarantine):

If you have received the vaccine doses for which you are eligible (completed initial vaccination series and booster for ages 16 and up, or completed initial vaccination series for ages 5-15), you don’t have to quarantine, but you must wear a mask around others for 10 days. DHEC recommends you get tested on Day 5.

Individuals are eligible for a booster six months after completing their Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series, or two months after their single-dose of Janssen.

If you have not been vaccinated or you have completed your primary vaccination series and are booster eligible, but haven’t received a booster, you must quarantine for 10 days.

However, if you test on Day 4 or beyond and receive a negative result, you may shorten your quarantine to 5 days, but you must wear a mask around others for days 6-10.

If you develop symptoms, stay home and get tested.

CLICK HERE for a complete summary on the district’s updated quarantine guidance.

