Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Gearing up for Smokehouse Day at L.W. Paul Living History Farm

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - L.W. Paul Living History Farm will host Smokehouse Day on January 22nd between 9 AM and 12 PM to celebrate the pig! Winter was the time of year for curing pork on the farm and a season when the family was dependent on home preserved foods during the cold winter months.

You’ll have the chance to see demonstrations by the staff and volunteers. Check out everything from the carving and preparation of pork, salting and curing in the smokehouse, making lye soap, cooking on a wood burning stove, and more! The L.W. Paul Living History Farm is located at 2279 Harris Short Cut Road in Conway, South Carolina.

We loved catching up with them on what to expect, putting Evening Anchor Eric Weisfeld to work as a blacksmith, learning about new year’s traditions, and more!

Come along with us!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
A tornado watch is no longer in effect after strong storms moved through our area Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch canceled after storms impact Grand Strand, Pee Dee
A tree brought down a double circuit pole off Highway 90 as heavy winds hit Horry County on...
Over 4,100 without power in Horry County after tree brings down power lines; other outages reported
A judge denied bond for Mark Chestnut who is accused of robbing a person in Myrtle Beach on New...
Judge denies bond for suspect in New Year’s Eve robbery in Myrtle Beach
40-50 mph wind gusts will be possible today.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory continues until this afternoon, temperatures tumble

Latest News

.
Show close and upcoming events
.
Hey Eric do my Job part 2 LW Paul Living History Farm
.
How to with Halley New Year's traditions at LW Paul Living History Farm
.
Hey Eric do my Job! at LW Paul Living History Farm Blacksmith