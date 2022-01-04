Gearing up for Smokehouse Day at L.W. Paul Living History Farm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - L.W. Paul Living History Farm will host Smokehouse Day on January 22nd between 9 AM and 12 PM to celebrate the pig! Winter was the time of year for curing pork on the farm and a season when the family was dependent on home preserved foods during the cold winter months.

You’ll have the chance to see demonstrations by the staff and volunteers. Check out everything from the carving and preparation of pork, salting and curing in the smokehouse, making lye soap, cooking on a wood burning stove, and more! The L.W. Paul Living History Farm is located at 2279 Harris Short Cut Road in Conway, South Carolina.

We loved catching up with them on what to expect, putting Evening Anchor Eric Weisfeld to work as a blacksmith, learning about new year’s traditions, and more!

Come along with us!

