FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning, temperatures struggle to climb

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a chilly morning as you prepare to step out the door. Morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning, with wind chills making it feel like the mid 20s in a few spots. It’s cold, especially when you factor in some of the warmth we saw over the past couple of weeks.

Highs will struggle to climb today only touching the 50° mark briefly on the beaches. (WMBF)

The good news with today’s forecast? Sunshine prevails! We will look at mostly sunny skies today even though our temperatures will struggle to climb. Highs will touch 50° on the beaches with the upper 40s inland.

An isolated shower chance will return Wednesday morning through the early afternoon. (WMBF)

We’ll briefly warm up through the middle of the week as the lower 60s return for Wednesday and Thursday. An isolated shower chance will be possible on Wednesday before a cold front swings through late Thursday and into Friday morning. Rain chances with this front are limited and only at 20% on Thursday night. The bigger picture will be the drop in temperatures for the end of the work week and start of the weekend.

Highs will climb into the 60s before another cold front brings a drop Friday and Saturday. (WMBF)

Highs will tumble back into the upper 40s to lower 50s on Friday with morning temperatures falling below freezing again Saturday morning. Highs Saturday will remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.

