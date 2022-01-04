Faulty tank caused fuel spill near Murrells Inlet bait shop, no charges filed

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies say no charges will be filed against a Myrtle Beach man who dumped gasoline in a storm drain near a Murrells Inlet bait shop.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Sunday near Perry’s Bait and Tackle on Highway 17 Business.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that a faulty tank fitting caused gasoline to leak into the man’s boat. The man reportedly removed the gas tank to prevent a fire.

According to deputies, DHEC responded to the scene and reported that the man voluntarily contacted a clean-up service.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

