DHEC reports over 26,000 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C. over 4-day period
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released four days-worth COVID-19 test results, including from the New Year’s holiday weekend.
Data from Thursday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 2 shows there were 26,127 new, confirmed cases across the state of South Carolina, with an average percent positive of 26.88% over the course of those four days.
Here is a breakdown of confirmed cases in our area over the 4-day period:
- Horry County: 1,003
- Florence County: 747
- Darlington County: 229
- Dillon County: 177
- Georgetown County: 177
- Marion County: 143
- Marlboro County: 123
DHEC’s data shows there were 122, 599 COVID-19 tests performed from Thursday to Sunday.
The health agency also reported there were 30 COVID-related deaths during that time period.
