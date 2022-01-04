Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC reports over 26,000 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C. over 4-day period

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released four days-worth COVID-19 test results, including from the New Year’s holiday weekend.

Data from Thursday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 2 shows there were 26,127 new, confirmed cases across the state of South Carolina, with an average percent positive of 26.88% over the course of those four days.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed cases in our area over the 4-day period:

  • Horry County: 1,003
  • Florence County: 747
  • Darlington County: 229
  • Dillon County: 177
  • Georgetown County: 177
  • Marion County: 143
  • Marlboro County: 123

DHEC’s data shows there were 122, 599 COVID-19 tests performed from Thursday to Sunday.

The health agency also reported there were 30 COVID-related deaths during that time period.

CLICK HERE for information on vaccination and testing locations.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
A tornado watch is no longer in effect after strong storms moved through our area Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch canceled after storms impact Grand Strand, Pee Dee
A tree brought down a double circuit pole off Highway 90 as heavy winds hit Horry County on...
Over 4,100 without power in Horry County after tree brings down power lines; other outages reported
A judge denied bond for Mark Chestnut who is accused of robbing a person in Myrtle Beach on New...
Judge denies bond for suspect in New Year’s Eve robbery in Myrtle Beach
40-50 mph wind gusts will be possible today.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory continues until this afternoon, temperatures tumble

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, with record-high 29.7 percent positivity rate
Tidelands Health urges those with mild, no COVID-19 symptoms to avoid emergency department for testing
Horry County Schools updates quarantine guidelines to align with DHEC, CDC recommendations
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators decided...
Families rush to pharmacies after FDA authorizes booster for kids 12 to 15