DHEC reports over 26,000 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C. over 4-day period

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released four days-worth COVID-19 test results, including from the New Year’s holiday weekend.

Data from Thursday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 2 shows there were 26,127 new, confirmed cases across the state of South Carolina, with an average percent positive of 26.88% over the course of those four days.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed cases in our area over the 4-day period:

Horry County: 1,003

Florence County: 747

Darlington County: 229

Dillon County: 177

Georgetown County: 177

Marion County: 143

Marlboro County: 123

DHEC’s data shows there were 122, 599 COVID-19 tests performed from Thursday to Sunday.

The health agency also reported there were 30 COVID-related deaths during that time period.

