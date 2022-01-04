Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crews battle structure fire on Yaupon Drive

Crews battled a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach.
Crews battled a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach.(Source: MBFD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews battled a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the blaze was at 1200 Yaupon Drive.

Around 5:30 a.m., MBFD reported the fire was quickly extinguished and all occupants exited the structure safely.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado watch is no longer in effect after strong storms moved through our area Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch canceled after storms impact Grand Strand, Pee Dee
A tree brought down a double circuit pole off Highway 90 as heavy winds hit Horry County on...
Over 4,100 without power in Horry County after tree brings down power lines; other outages reported
40-50 mph wind gusts will be possible today.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory continues until this afternoon, temperatures tumble
A judge denied bond for Mark Chestnut who is accused of robbing a person in Myrtle Beach on New...
Judge denies bond for suspect in New Year’s Eve robbery in Myrtle Beach
8th earthquake reported near Elgin
8th earthquake reported near Elgin

Latest News

.
Judge denies bond for suspect in New Year’s Eve robbery in Myrtle Beach
.
Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach turns to lottery system for Housing Choice Voucher Program
Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Loris.
Late night crash in Loris sends 4 to hospital