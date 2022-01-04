Crews battle structure fire on Yaupon Drive

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews battled a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the blaze was at 1200 Yaupon Drive.

Around 5:30 a.m., MBFD reported the fire was quickly extinguished and all occupants exited the structure safely.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.