Crescent Beach rezoning vote delayed after residents bring petition against it

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - People living in Crescent Beach filled the North Myrtle Beach City Council chambers Monday night to learn more about what’s next for the neighborhood.

After numerous phone calls, emails and public comments, the council decided to hold off on a decision that could shape the future of the area.

In an effort to bring some new life to this area, the city is talking about changing the zoning for the land on either side of 17th Avenue South to allow for more commercial development.

It has some people living in the area wondering if that “new life” is something that would benefit the community that’s already here.

“I remember, when we first moved here, this was a wonderful place for children to play,” said Dolores Toon. “But everything is being ripped down for hotels.”

When Dolores Toon learned the City of North Myrtle Beach was looking for a way to revitalize the Crescent Beach community she calls home, she wasn’t necessarily opposed to the idea of cleaning up historical sites to add to the beach’s character.

The idea to rezone several beachfront acres to allow for highrise hotels and condos wasn’t exactly what she had in mind, or what she feels was portrayed in an artist rendering for the area in a comprehensive plan.

“This is one of the things we were promised, but all we have heard about is we need to build hotels, we need to build condominiums,” Toon said. “We need to do this, we need to do that. We don’t have the infrastructure for that.”

The proposal is to rezone about 10 acres on either side of Crescent Beach’s main drag, 17th Avenue South, to resort commercial, opening the beachfront property up to commercial uses and a maximum height of 165 feet.

North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley says they’ve done this rezoning at major intersections in some of the city’s other beaches, like Windy Hill and Cherry Grove

“We set that up for a purpose because we wanted to revitalize those main street areas of each little beach,” said Hatley.

Toon wasn’t the only one opposed to the idea. Nearly 350 people signed a petition against it. Several cited the change would lead to overcrowding on the beach and along the two-lane Ocean Boulevard.

Ultimately, the pushback led the majority of the city council to delay a vote on the property until they can take another look at it in a workshop.

Toon hopes her concerns will be taken into account the next time around.

“I think delaying the vote right now was the best thing they could do,” said Toon. “I think it would be nice if they could include some of the citizens in their workshop.”

The council decided they’d look at doing a resort commercial overlay, which essentially means they can look at putting stricter requirements in place for certain portions of the property, like those across the street from the beach perhaps.

They are scheduled to workshop the idea next Wednesday and it could wind up back at the city council in two weeks.

