Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Clemson DL KJ Henry to return to school for 2022 season

KJ Henry after the Cheez-It Bowl.
KJ Henry after the Cheez-It Bowl.(WIS)
By Joe Gorchow
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Good news from the Tigers defensive line.

On Monday afternoon, KJ Henry shared that he will return for one more season.

He said, in part, “The response and the fight of my guys this past season is what made it even easier to make this decision because I know exactly who I’m coming back to.”

Henry has one more year of eligibility left. He’s played in 44 career games in four years.

He just wrapped up his best season recording 22 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble -- finishing with career highs in tackles for loss and sacks.

In the Cheez-It Bowl win against Iowa State, he had three tackles and a sack.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
A tornado watch is no longer in effect after strong storms moved through our area Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch canceled after storms impact Grand Strand, Pee Dee
A tree brought down a double circuit pole off Highway 90 as heavy winds hit Horry County on...
Over 4,100 without power in Horry County after tree brings down power lines; other outages reported
A judge denied bond for Mark Chestnut who is accused of robbing a person in Myrtle Beach on New...
Judge denies bond for suspect in New Year’s Eve robbery in Myrtle Beach
40-50 mph wind gusts will be possible today.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory continues until this afternoon, temperatures tumble

Latest News

Bates will join Brent Venables at Oklahoma.
Clemson assistant Todd Bates leaving for Oklahoma
FILE PHOTO: Zia Cooke scored 17 points to lead five in double figures and fourth-ranked South...
No. 1 South Carolina rebounds, beats Mississippi State 80-68
South Carolina Gamecocks
Hansen, Missouri women stun No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in overtime
South Carolina, North Carolina to meet in Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Beamer gets mayonnaise shower as South Carolina wins Mayo Bowl