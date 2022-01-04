Submit a Tip
Church shooting survivor gives scholarships to prison nurses

Nine parishioners were killed at Mother Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015.
By Associated Press
Jan. 4, 2022
(AP) - One of the survivors of a racist massacre at an African American church in South Carolina has started giving out scholarships from her foundation to students who want to provide health care to prisoners.

Polly Daniels Sheppard set aside money from speaking engagements and other events to create the Polly Sheppard Foundation.

Sheppard worked as a nurse for 14 years at the Charleston County jail and says she was bothered that there was always a lack of health workers with compassion for the people they might be helping behind bars.

Sheppard was one of five people inside Emanuel AME church to survive in June 2015 when a racist killed nine members of the church.

