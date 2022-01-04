640+ Horry Electric customers without power after vehicle hits utility pole in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue said all lanes are blocked in the area of 4607 Cates Bay Hwy. in Conway after a vehicle hit a utility pole.

Crews are on scene and are working to make necessary repairs to restore power, according to Horry Electric Coop.

Over 640 members are without power as crews work to change out the pole and make repairs.

Horry Electric estimates power will be restored around 11 p.m.

According to HCFR, there are no reported injuries; however, all lanes of traffic are closed while crews work to fix the damaged pole.

Please avoid the area due to possible delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

