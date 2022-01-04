Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

640+ Horry Electric customers without power after vehicle hits utility pole in Conway

Horry County Fire Rescue said all lanes are blocked in the area of 4607 Cates Bay Hwy. in...
Horry County Fire Rescue said all lanes are blocked in the area of 4607 Cates Bay Hwy. in Conway after a vehicle hit a utility pole.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue said all lanes are blocked in the area of 4607 Cates Bay Hwy. in Conway after a vehicle hit a utility pole.

Crews are on scene and are working to make necessary repairs to restore power, according to Horry Electric Coop.

Over 640 members are without power as crews work to change out the pole and make repairs.

Horry Electric estimates power will be restored around 11 p.m.

According to HCFR, there are no reported injuries; however, all lanes of traffic are closed while crews work to fix the damaged pole.

Please avoid the area due to possible delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Documents: Solicitor seeks to temporarily close Loris area nightclub following 3 murders at location
A tornado watch is no longer in effect after strong storms moved through our area Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch canceled after storms impact Grand Strand, Pee Dee
A tree brought down a double circuit pole off Highway 90 as heavy winds hit Horry County on...
Over 4,100 without power in Horry County after tree brings down power lines; other outages reported
Stormy Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A powerful cold front brings strong storms and cold temperatures
40-50 mph wind gusts will be possible today.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory continues until this afternoon, temperatures tumble

Latest News

.
Judge denies bond for suspect in New Year’s Eve robbery in Myrtle Beach
.
Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach turns to lottery system for Housing Choice Voucher Program
.
Grand Strand gyms get ready for influx of new members looking to stick to New Year’s resolutions
As Covid cases hit record highs, doctors warn of an even larger surge as students in Charleston...
Surge expected as students head back class